Teton County Sheriff’s Office makes felony drug trafficking arrest

TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI) - The Teton County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Highway 32 near Tetonia, Idaho on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m.

A K-9 unit was deployed on scene and indicated a positive alert on the vehicle, so deputies conducted a search and located methamphetamine in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Shayla D. Waddle of Rexburg, was taken into custody.

During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered the intended recipients of the methamphetamine, resulting in the arrests of 53-year-old Daniel G. George of Gladstone, Org. and 29-year-old Shawn Michael Myers of Felt, Idaho.

The charges for each are as follows:

Shawn Michael Myers Controlled Substance-(Conspiracy) to Deliver I37-2732(a)(1)(A) Felony Controlled Substance-Possession of I37-2732(c)(1) Felony Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess With Intent to Use I37-2734A(1) Misdemeanor Controlled Substance-Possession of I37-2732(c)(3) Misdemeanor Enhancement-Drug-Second or Subsequent Offense I37-2739 Felony

Daniel Grant George Controlled Substance-(Conspiracy) to Deliver I37-2732(a)(1)(A) Felony Enhancement-Drug-Second or Subsequent Offense I37-2739 Felony

Shayla Dawn Waddle Criminal Conspiracy I18-1701 Felony• Drug-Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine (28 grams to Less Than 200 grams) I37-2732B(a)(4)(A) Felony Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use I37-2734A (1) Misdemeanor Enhancement-Drug-Second or Subsequent Offense I37-2739 Felony



All three arrestees were transported to the Jefferson County Jail to await arraignment.

If you suspect any illegal activities occurring in your neighborhood, contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (208) 776-8200, option 5.