Drug traffickers in eastern Idaho receive federal prison sentences

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Three individuals were sentenced last week in separate cases for federal drug crimes involving fentanyl, methamphetamine and firearms.

According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced 30-year-old Jeniffer Daniel Borchert of Pocatello, 48-year-old Amy Nacona Jagneaux of Pocatello and 29-year-old Joel Santos of Idaho Falls.

On Feb. 5, 2024, Chief Judge Nye sentenced Borchert to five years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl. After serving her prison sentence, Borchert will be placed on supervised release for three years.

According to court records, Borchert was arrested by detectives with the BADGES Task Force who conducted an operation during the summer of 2022 in which Borchert sold fentanyl pills to undercover law enforcement on multiple occasions.

In a separate case, on Feb. 6, 2024, Chief Judge Nye sentenced Jagnueax to five years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. After her prison term, Jagneaux will be placed on supervised release for eight years. She received double the term of supervised release than is normally required because she sold dangerous drugs within 1,000 feet of a public high school.

According to court records, Jagneaux, was arrested at an auto shop located across the street from Pocatello High School. In February 2022, detectives with the BAGES Task Force purchased a half a pound of methamphetamine from Jagneaux at the auto shop that she owned in downtown Pocatello. The purchase was followed by further investigation that led to the execution of a search warrant at the auto shop in September 2022. During the search, law enforcement located methamphetamine and approximately 25 firearms, four of which had been reported stolen.

In a third case, on Feb. 6, 2024, Chief Judge Nye sentenced Santos to five and half years in federal prison to be followed by a term of supervised release for three years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Santos received an enhanced sentence for prohibited possession of a firearm in connection with distribution amounts of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Santos was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for expired registration. Santos was asked to step out of the car and subsequently fled on foot. An officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department chased Santos and eventually apprehended him and located a firearm that Santos threw while he was running away. Officers also located a bindle containing four ounces of methamphetamine near the discarded firearm. Santos was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction. Santos has also previously been documented by the Idaho Falls Police Department as an active gang member.

“These cases reflect the strong partnership between our office and our local law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “This series of cases not only makes Eastern Idaho safer, but it also shows our commitment to bringing to justice anyone else tempted to sell poisonous drugs or illegally possess firearms in Idaho.”