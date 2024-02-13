Bonneville County Jail inmate found dead

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Deputies found a Bonneville County Jail inmate dead Tuesday morning.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says just after 2 a.m. they found 39-year-old Jarred Scott Wallander unresponsive in his cell.

They say deputies began life-saving efforts until an emergency crews arrived.

Wallander was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies from Bannock and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating his death.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.