Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Bonneville County Jail inmate found dead

KIFI
By
today at 11:23 AM
Published 11:27 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Deputies found a Bonneville County Jail inmate dead Tuesday morning.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says just after 2 a.m. they found 39-year-old Jarred Scott Wallander unresponsive in his cell.

They say deputies began life-saving efforts until an emergency crews arrived.

Wallander was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies from Bannock and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating his death.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content