Man arrested for using tractor to damage property, farm equipment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 39-year-old Challis man is in the Bonneville County Jail for felony burglary and malicious injury to property charges.

Deputies arrested Michael Jon Bauchman Wednesday afternoon after they say he used a large tractor to damage property and farm equipment on a farm on the 7000 block of West Broadway.

The property owner claims he tried to run him over.

Deputies had to use less lethal rounds in order to stop him and get him in custody.

Earlier ,he was found trespassing on another nearby farm where he slashed some tires.

The damage caused is estimated to be around $125,000.

Further charges may be coming as the crime is still being investigated.