Court hearings for suspects in Compass Academy parking lot murder are delayed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The two men arrested in a shooting incident at Compass Academy's parking lot appeared in court Friday.

Taylor Aughenbaugh and Gabriel Perkins were scheduled to have their preliminary hearing but the defense felt they were not ready and asked for an extension.

Perkins' lawyer, Jordan Crane, requested Perkins' hearing be set at a different time than Aughenbaughs.

“Mr. Perkins is one of the victims of Mr. Aughenbaugh, then the co-dependant, so we feel it would be appropriate to have separate hearings," Crane said in court.

Both have been rescheduled for March 8. Aughenbaugh's hearing will be at 9 a.m. while Perkin's will be at 1 p.m.

18-year-old Taylor Aughenbaugh is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement.

19-year-old Gabriel Perkins is second-degree murder, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident and deadly weapon enhancements.

According to police, a fight between two large groups broke out around 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12 in the parking lot of Compass Academy.

The nature of the fight is still unknown.

Two people were admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds while one was taken to the ICU for being run over by a car.

25-year-old Alexander Barber was declared deceased early Monday morning.

Barber's funeral service is scheduled for Feb. 24. The family asks that instead of flowers, people donate through gofundme.com.