Judge delays decision on trial date for Bryan Kohberger

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students likely won't go to trial for at least another year.

Judge John Judge heard suggestions Wednesday for when a trial could begin for Bryan Kohberger.

The judge is proposing March 2025 but will hold off on making a final decision until after a hearing on May 14th. The hearing will determine whether to move the trial to another county.

Prosecutors had previously asked for the trial to occur this summer when school was not in session. The Defense said the volume of evidence in the case makes it impossible to be ready this summer and proposed next summer.

Kohberger is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in November 2022 at an off-campus home.