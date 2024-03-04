Judge rules to combine Lance Peck’s cases

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Downard Funeral home director Lance Peck’s attorney appeared for a hearing in front of Judge Aaron Thompson at the Bannock County Courthouse Monday.

Peck is facing 22 felony charges in connection to the September 2021 incident at a Pocatello Funeral Home.

He is also facing 63 misdemeanor charges in the case.

Peck is the former owner of Downard Funeral Home, where a dozen decomposing bodies were found at his funeral home. There were also more than 25 other bodies and cremated remains missing.

Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog submitted a motion to combine the two cases and move them both to District Court.

Judge Thompson ruled as soon as he gets the paperwork, he will combine the cases.

They will then be in front of Judge Javier Gabiola.

Lance Peck has been charged with seven counts of grand theft by deception, five counts of furnishing false vital statistics information, four counts of income tax evasion, two counts of offering false records, two counts of computer fraud and two counts of perjury.

He could face up to 227 years in prison if he is convicted.

Downard Funeral Home was demolished last year.