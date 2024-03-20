Skip to Content
Man pleads guilty in eagle ‘killing spree’ on reservation to sell feathers on black market

Non-eagle bird carcasses and bird feathers are stored at the Liberty Wildlife Non-Eagle Feather Repository in Phoenix, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Citizens of federally recognized Native American tribes who are 18 and older can request items from the repository for religious and ceremonial purposes.
today at 4:42 PM
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of helping kill thousands of birds has pleaded guilty to shooting eagles on an American Indian reservation in Montana and selling their feathers and body parts on the black market.

Travis John Branson of Cusick, Washington, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy, wildlife trafficking and two counts of trafficking in federally protected bald and golden eagles.

Feathers and other parts of eagles are illegal to sell but widely used by Native Americans in ceremonies and during powwows.

ranson faces years in prison at sentencing.

A second defendant in the case remains at large.

Associated Press

