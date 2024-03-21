4 arrested following, drugs seized traffic stop

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Four people were arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop where fentanyl pills were discovered.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 25th E. and 17th St. As the vehicle pulled into a parking lot and stopped, a male passenger immediately exited and ran away on foot. Three other occupants, including the driver remained inside and were detained by the deputy.

Deputies and Idaho Falls police officers responded to the area to assist, locating the male who fled running across traffic and into a parking lot near Red Robin a short distance from the traffic stop. Deputies apprehended the man after a brief struggle in the parking lot, identifying him as 33-year-old Skyler Ray Gould. Gould was found to be wanted out of Payette County for an active felony warrant.

During this time, deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as 39-year-old Chance Laveelle Pearson of Idaho Falls. Pearson was asked to step out of the vehicle, and in doing so, deputies observed a handgun that appeared to have placed on the driver seat. Drug paraphernalia and a small baggie of methamphetamine was located on Pearson’s person along with approximately 150 fentanyl pills that had been spilled onto the ground. When asked, Pearson told Deputies he had previously been convicted of drug related felonies. After being secured in a patrol car, Pearson told deputies of approximately 50 more fentanyl pills hidden on his person that fell onto the floor of the patrol car.

Two other occupants in the vehicle were identified as 24-year-old Pearl Rose Evans and 22-year-old Alexis Elanor Shell. Deputies discovered Evans had tried to discard a small baggie of fentanyl pills out the window of the vehicle and also discovered several more fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia in a purse she was carrying. As Evans was being placed in handcuffs, she attempted to pull away from deputies and was subsequently placed on the ground and secured in handcuffs. Shell was found to have an active felony probation violation warrant and was also taken into custody at that time.

A search of the vehicle by deputies produced multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the passenger compartment. Additionally, a small amount of marijuana, heroin and items typically used for distributing illegal drugs were located in the trunk of the vehicle. Deputies are continuing to investigate and process evidence seized from the vehicle.

All four suspects were transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for various charges.

Chance Pearson was booked for felony charges for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skylar Gould was booked for a felony warrant out of Payette County and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Pearl Evans was booked for a felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Alexis Shell was booked for felony warrant for probation violation out of Bonneville County.