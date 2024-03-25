Skylar Meade escape: Court records unveil the names of the injured Idaho Corrections officers

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Court documents have been published in the case of an Idaho inmate, Skylar Meade, who escaped custody with the assistance of a fellow member of a the white supremacist group Aryan Knights, Nicholas Umphenour.

Through the documents, Local News 8 now know the names of the three Idaho corrections officers who were injured in the escape.

According to the documents, Umphenour shot at Idaho state corrections officers Daniel Lopez, Elijah Jackson and Christopher Wilskie in his attempt to help Meade escape from their custody.

Lopez and Jackson were injured by Umphenour in the escape attempt, according to the court record.

Umphenour has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery against law enforcement personnel, one count of felony assault, felony use of a firearm or deadly weapon in commission of a crime, and felony aiding and abetting escape.

Meade has been charged with escaping the custody of the idaho state corrections officers.

Meade and Umphenour are expected to face their charges in Ada County.

They have yet to be charged with either of the murders they may be connected to while on the run, for more information click HERE.