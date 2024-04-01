2 sentenced for drug trafficking in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Two men were sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in eastern Idaho, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Monday.

41-year-old Hank David Langley of Visalia, Calif. and 39-year-old Thomas Joel Schooley of Hyrum, Utah were sentenced to to 11-and-a-half years and eight years in federal prison.

Langley and Schooley were indicted by a federal grand jury on methamphetamine trafficking charges in March 2023. According to court records, detectives with the HIDTA BADGES Task Force learned Langley was bringing large amounts of illegal controlled substances into eastern Idaho from California. In January 2023, investigators intercepted a package sent through the U.S. Postal Service that contained 1,000 grams of methamphetamine. The package was addressed to Langley. Later the same month, Langley was arrested after a traffic stop in Pocatello. A pound and a half of methamphetamine, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and a firearm were found in the car. Another firearm was later found in Langley’s hotel room as part of the investigation.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, detectives identified Schooley as Langley’s drug trafficking partner. On Jan. 31, 2023, officers arrested Schooley after a traffic stop in Pocatello. 80 grams of methamphetamine were seized during his arrest.

Langley entered a guilty plea to the charges on Sept. 14, 2023. He was sentenced on Jan. 16, 2024, by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye to 140 months (11.5 years) in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Schooley entered a guilty plea to the charges on Oct. 16, 2023. He was sentenced on March 27, 2024, by Judge Nye to 97 months (8 years) in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

“Drug traffickers looking for a safe-harbor in Idaho should think again or be prepared to face the same consequences as the defendants in this case,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “Idaho enjoys stellar partnerships between federal and local law enforcement and, together, we will continue to target and remove dangerous drug dealers from our communities.”

“Drug traffickers such as Mr. Langley and Mr. Schooley prey on our communities peddling poison like methamphetamine and fentanyl,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “The lengthy sentences in this case show the seriousness with which the Drug Enforcement Administration, our law enforcement partners, and the judicial system take this threat. If you deal drugs in Idaho, you will pay the price.”

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigations by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Idaho State Police, and the Pocatello Police Department, which participated as part of the HIDTA BADGES Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe H. McLane prosecuted the case.