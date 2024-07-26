Grand Teton Mall celebrates 40th birthday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Grand Teton Mall is hosting a week-long party to commemorate 40 years since it first opened on August 1, 1984.

“We don't typically have birthday parties every year, but we feel that this is a significant milestone,” said Drake Taylor, the Grand Teton Mall’s general and operations manager. “The mall, fortunately, is able to remain a robust and foundational pillar of this community—we just want to recognize that and celebrate that.”

Taylor said one highlight of the event will be a display in the center court featuring photos, videos, and news articles from the mall’s early days.

The party will also have bounce houses, community vendors, and raffles for prizes donated by local businesses.

“So many people have been so generous in showing their willingness and eagerness to support Grand Teton Mall in acknowledging and recognizing this event,” said Taylor.

The Grand Teton Mall’s 40th birthday event begins Monday, July 29 and ends Saturday, August 3—everyone from the community is invited to attend.