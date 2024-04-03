Pocatello doctor pays $96,000 to settle allegations he wrote unlawful prescriptions

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Wednesday a family medicine doctor formerly of Pocatello agreed to pay $96,000 to resolve allegations he wrote unlawful prescriptions, prescribed dangerous combinations of drugs and billed Medicare and Medicaid for services that were not performed.

The settlement also restricts Dr. Gerald Knouf’s DEA registration for five years.

According to the settlement agreement, the government alleged Dr. Knouf wrote prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose and/or were issued outside the usual course of professional practice between 2018 and 2023. That included prescriptions for dangerous combinations of drugs, including overlapping prescriptions for opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxers. The government alleged the Dr. Knouf’s actions violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the False Claims Act (FCA).

“We will continue to hold prescribers accountable for writing unlawful prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances wherever such conduct is found,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “Cases like this demonstrate my office’s ongoing commitment to protecting our community from drug-related harms no matter who the offender might be, even if, as in this case, the offender is a medical professional.”

This matter was investigated jointly by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General, with additional assistance provided by the Idaho Board of Pharmacy, the Idaho State Police, the Pocatello Police Department and the Idaho Department of Correction.