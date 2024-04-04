Skip to Content
Chris Foiles pleads not guilty

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. (KIFI) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend and possibly living with her body for more than two weeks was back in a Montana court.

Chris Foiles pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is charged with first degree murder for the death of Megan Stedman.

Idaho Falls police officers found Stedman's body inside the back of an RV in Idaho Falls in January.

Foiles was extradited back to Gallatin County, Mont. where investigators believe the murder happened.

