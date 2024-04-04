Kohberger defense argues for change of venue

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - In Moscow Thursday, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was back in court.

This time his lawyers are arguing his future trial needs to be held somewhere besides Latah County maybe even somewhere in eastern Idaho.

The judge will determine if Kohberger's trial will move to a different county. His legal team argues a hired consultant surveyed 400 local residents and discovered it would be impossible to find an unbiased jury.

Prosecutors believed the defense violated the court's gag order with the surveys - and given the global exposure of the case - moving the trial would not make a difference.

"I don't think there is a corner of this country where a person hasn't heard about Bryan Kohberger and the quadruple murders in Idaho," Brian Buckmire said. "But if you go to a larger pool of people, I think this is where the defense's argument really have some merit. The larger pool of people has a greater chance of finding those people that they can find."

Kohberger, a former PhD student at Washington State University accused of breaking into the off-campus home in November of 2022 and stabbing four college students to death. The knife used in the murders has not been found.

A judge ented a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The murders were a year and a half ago, so why is this taking so long?

"Look, death penalty case. Right to a speedy trial belongs to the defendant. If the defendant decides we want to take some more time here, I'm okay staying behind bars if we have more time to prepare our case," Dan Abrams said.

A trial date has not been set.

Kohberger's lawyers have said he was not in the home during the murders and was driving around alone that night. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.