Bonneville Sheriff deputies searched neighborhood Friday night for wanted man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is looking for Chad D. Finlayson, 28, who is wanted on probation violations.

In a news release, the sheriff's office reported that a deputy saw Finlayson run from a home on Fieldstream Lane Friday night, November 29, around 6:30 p.m.

Officers searched the area after they received reports from neighbors of a man running through their yards. Finlayson was not located. They are now asking for the public's help to find him.

Deputies detained two adults while the search took place.

Finlayson is still wanted for the three outstanding Felony Warrants, with additional pending charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Finlayson is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org.

