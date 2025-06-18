WATCH LIVE: Judge to consider delaying Kohberger trial

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be in court Wednesday afternoon.

The court hearing is expected to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

You can watch live below.

The hearing will consider a defense motion to delay the start of the trial and whether the defense has enough evidence to suggest there may be an alternate suspect in the crime.

Kohberges defense argued key information was leaked about the casein an episode of NBC's Dateline program.

The judge responded with an order in hopes of finding the potential leak and sealing any other potentially damaging information.