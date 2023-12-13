Mass layoff prompts Department of Labor to act

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Intermountain Packing in Idaho Falls laid off more than 100 employees Tuesday. In response, the Idaho Department of Labor arranged for more employers at their bi-monthly job fair.

Windy Hahn, Regional Manager for the department, says her staff was given a day's notice to accommodate this wave of unemployment.

"I have staff here that cares," Hahn said. "And, sometimes what you need is just somebody that's going to say, 'It's going to be okay.'"

The department is doing its best to help the unemployed have a quick turn around in the job force. For a list a resources the Idaho Department of Labor can provide, click HERE.





