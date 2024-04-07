Skip to Content
Idaho economist will present state in-migration trends April 9

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The state’s in-migration trends will be the focus of the next Idaho Department of Labor webinar, Tuesday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon MDT on Zoom.

“We have the unique privilege of hosting Matt Hurt, an economist with the Idaho Division of Financial Management,” Labor Research Analyst Supervisor Craig Shaul said. “Matt has delved into alternative data sets to uncover additional insights about who has been moving to Idaho these past few years.”

Hurt has been an economist with the division since 2022. He has a Ph.D. in economics and operations management from the University of Idaho and an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Boise State University.

Registration is available here.

All future webinars and registration event information can be found on the department’s calendar of events.

