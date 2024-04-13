HUD releases new median household income numbers

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The median family income in Teton County, Wyoming rose more than 4% in 2024, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Households seeking safe, stable housing through the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department, Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust and/or Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Teton Area, should visit each organization’s website to see if their household qualifies for any of the current housing programs.

“While we are happy to see that incomes are going up, they unfortunately are not keeping pace with rental rates that, according to the Wyoming Cost of Living Index, rose 14% for apartments and 13% for houses last year,” Jackson/Teton County Housing Department Director April Norton said.

The Housing Department has two primary programs serving working families in the community. The Affordable Program is based on household income and total asset worth. Applicants must earn less than 120% of the medium family income for Teton County. Meanwhile, the Workforce Program requires that at least 75% of the household income is earned locally but has no income or asset limit. For both programs, applicants must work full-time for a local business.

“I hope people who are seeking housing will take time to learn about the programs that are offered through the Housing Department, Housing Trust, and Teton Habitat,” Norton said. “Between the three organizations, we are providing housing opportunities for families across the income spectrum.”