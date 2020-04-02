Online learning tools aren’t completely new for students in the Sugar-Salem district

Education

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Online education isn't a new concept for students and teachers at Sugar-Salem High School.

"The online learning transition has gone rather smoothly. We've been using one to one devices in our school for seven years," said Sugar-Salem High School Principal Jared Jenks.

Jenks says already having a laptop issued to every student, with knowledge on how to use the schools learning management system, made the transition to full online an easy switch.

The district decided seven years ago it was important for their students to get experience with doing work online since a lot of their education after high school will require that skill.

"You know as great as technology is I don't believe technology will ever replace a quality teacher. Teachers think the biggest difference in the education of students," Jenks said.

Government teacher Claudia Mecham, admits she was a bit skeptical to take her classroom online, but the adjustment was quicker than she could have imagined.

"In my mind, I thought, how is this going to work because we do mock Congress, and how was I going to get these kids on board with me. It wasn't even a 24 hour lag at all, it was like the next day I said okay, here we are, we're on Canvas you guys are already familiar with this. Your laptop's been in place for a few years," Mecham said.

The biggest challenge for teachers like Jared Gee is not being able to correct a student immediately, something he tries to combat with constant quick communication.

"The best way to do the online is just to have as much communication as possible. Some kids aren't going to use that, some will, but that communication being open makes it so they get that feedback more quickly and so I can get feedback on what they're struggling with more quickly," Gee said.

Everyone agreed that online learning isn't the same quality as learning in a physical classroom, but the educators at Sugar-Salem High School are proud of how well their students have adjusted so far.