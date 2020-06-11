Skip to Content
Education
By
today at 5:41 pm
Published 5:50 pm

BYU-Idaho Spring Semester online commencement announced

BYU-Idaho
KIFI/KIDK
BYU-Idaho

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Brigham Young University Idaho has announced an online commencement service recognizing and celebrating Spring Semester 2020 graduates.

The service will be broadcast remotely from the BYU-Idaho Center on July 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM (MDT).

A link to the broadcast will be published on the university’s homepage, and more details will be shared as they become available.

Graduates are also invited to participate in any subsequent, in-person graduation ceremony of their choosing.

Local News / News / Rexburg / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply