D91 public hearing, board meeting on school reopening plans August 12

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls School District 91’s Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing to collect input from parents, patrons and staff on the district’s school reopening plan.

The hearing is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 12 at the Compass Academy Auditorium.

The public hearing will be followed by a board meeting at 7 p.m.

The board is expected to make decisions about how D91 will start school during that board meeting.

Both meetings will be streamed.

Parents, patrons and staff who want to submit input can do so online or in person.

Online comments can be submitted HERE and must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Those who want to provide input in person should fill out and turn in a patron input form when they arrive at the meeting.

Comments will be limited to three minutes.

In accordance with local health guidance, those attending the meeting in person must wear masks and adhere to social distancing.