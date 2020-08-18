Parents share an open letter of disapproval on D91’s decision to send students back to school

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Teachers, parents and patrons are making their concerns on sending kids back to school publicly known by sharing an open letter they sent to the Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees.

On August 10, the district launch it's registration for the new Online Academy, which gives families in the district one more education option, especially for those who are uncomfortable sending their children back to school this fall.

On August 12, Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees held a public hearing.

The meeting was to gather public input on opening schools for 2020-2021.

People were given the option to express their thoughts either in person at the meeting or electronically through their web streaming service.

Days following the public hearing, parents and teachers are voicing their frustration with the outcome on sending kids back to school made by the school board.

In the open letter, expression of disapproval of D91's decision is elaborated from the perspective of parents, teachers, and even healthcare workers.

The letter contains over 50 Signatures from concerned citizens that do not agree with the current plan for D91 school opening.

Parents argue that during the initial meeting, the agenda went without contemplating on the issue of social distance and other recommendations passed by health authorities.

They are requesting a new meeting be held by the school board to reconsider their decision of starting school 4 days a week and how the school will keep it's students safe.

To view the open letter in English, click here.

To view the open letter in Spanish, click here.