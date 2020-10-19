No class Monday in West Ada district due to teacher shortage

Education

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A school district in Idaho has canceled school Monday due to a teacher shortage after hundreds called out in sick in protest of in-person instruction during the pandemic.

The West Ada School District in the Boise metropolitan area made the announcement on Friday and said too many teachers called out to cover with substitute teachers.

The announcement says out of 2,145 classroom teachers, 652 have called in sick, leaving the school district with 500 unfilled positions.

West Ada Education Association President Eric Thies had said Thursday teachers would perform a ‘sickout’ demonstration if the district did not revert to full remote learning.

The district is currently in a hybrid model for middle school and high school students.