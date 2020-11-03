PCSD 25 to continue current schedule for first 6 weeks of second trimester

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees took action Monday to continue the current instructional model for at least the first six weeks of the second trimester.

The second trimester begins Monday, Nov. 16 and the instructional schedule will continue through at least Jan. 15.

All PCSD 25 elementary schools (K-5) will continue in the modified traditional instructional model. In this model, elementary learners are grouped in cohorts and receive face-to-face instruction five days per week.

Likewise, all secondary schools (6-12) will continue with the a/b hybrid instructional model. In this model, secondary learners receive both face-to-face and remote instruction five days per week. Secondary learners are grouped alphabetically to attend in-person two days a week and remotely three days a week.

The Board provided guidance to district administration to seek input on maintaining Wednesdays or switching to Fridays as the remote learning day for all secondary learners. Families can expect to receive a survey on that question later this week.

“Each time we address this issue, the Board faces the daunting task of trying to balance the complexities of delivering equitable access to high quality education while safeguarding the health and well-being of our learners and our staff," Dr. Howell said. "We appreciate the Board’s leadership to navigate us through these challenging times. Learners and their families have had to adjust to new ways of learning. Teachers have had to adjust to new ways of teaching. We appreciate the ability to work together to find solutions that will best help us fulfill our educational promise to the learners we serve. We will continue to consult with our partners in the public health and the medical communities as schools play a critical role in helping to prevent or slow the transmission of COVID-19.”

The Board will reassess the instructional model at a special meeting the week of Jan. 4-8. The special meeting will be open to the public.

The meeting date and time will be announced once it is confirmed.