Idaho higher education enrollment is down

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - When the public health crisis began last spring, early projections suggested college enrollment in Idaho and nationwide would plunge 20% to 40%.

System-wide, enrollment at all eight public institutions is down just 5%.

Here are the numbers:

Fall 2019 Fall 2020

Enrollment Overall 78,918 74,779

Resident student enrollment is down 7%, but nonresident enrollment actually grew by 2%, which indicates that more students came to Idaho and many told us it was specifically because they wanted in-person instruction.

Fall 2019 Fall 2020

Resident Students 64,913 60,535

Nonresident Students 14,005 14,244

The number of freshmen students enrolled seems to mirror. Resident students seeking academic degrees are down 6%. Non-resident academic freshmen are up 2%. The difference is more profound for freshmen enrolled in career-technical programs (CTE). Resident CTE freshmen are down 12%. The number of nonresident CTE freshmen, while small, increased 5%.

Fall 2019 Fall 2020

Resident Academic Freshmen 9,837 9,228

Nonresident Academic Freshmen 2,519 2,576

Resident CTE Freshmen 1,548 1,357

Nonresident CTE Freshmen 112 118

There are likely multiple factors at play, but decreases in CTE enrollment may be due to many courses including necessary hands-on training, which makes appropriate physical distraining difficult. It’s possible that at least some of the drop in resident freshmen numbers can be attributed to dual credits earned while in high school.

“We will have a better understanding of what types of students were most affected by COVID in terms of their decision to go to college after high school once we receive and analyze fall 2020 go-on data,” State Board Chief Research Officer Dr. Cathleen McHugh said. “We should have this data in the next month.”

Fewer high school students are taking dual credit courses this fall, and it is causing the biggest drop in higher education enrollment – a 16% decrease overall.

Fall 2019 Fall 2020

Dual Credit Students 20,464 17,134

The K-12 school year has been difficult for everybody and the drop in dual credit enrollment can likely be attributed to that, but none the less, the State Board, and our institutions find it is very concerning.

It is likely COVID will continue to affect enrollment next year and Board staff is beefing up outreach to further help high school seniors apply for college.

“We are providing counselors with student level information that alerts them to students who have stopped out in the process,” said Sara Scudder, the Board’s career information senior program manager. “Among the many resources we have provided counselors are email templates to send to students and parents, informational and tutorial videos and expanded the Next Steps College Directory tools. In addition, we are using social media channels to ensure students and parents have the latest application, scholarship and financial aid deadlines.”