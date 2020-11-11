Skip to Content
Local food drive collects 12,710 cans of food

Hundreds of volunteers helped load all the 7,000 pounds of food to the Community Food Basket truck, including White Pine mascot, Cougar.
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Local students donated 12,710 cans of food during the month of October.

That's more than 7,000 pounds of food for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

White Pine Charter School Elementary donated an average of 20 cans per student, and the Stem Academy donated an average of 10 cans per student.

“It was a very successful campaign, and we would like to thank our
community outreach coordinator, Heather Smith, for all the effort put
into this food drive,” White Pine Charter School head administrator Devan Tyler said.

The food donated will help hundreds of local families.

