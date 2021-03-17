D93 failed levy discussion

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Hard decisions need to be made at Bonneville School District 93.

Board members met Wednesday do discusses their next move on a $3.8 million plant facilities levy and a $6.8 million supplemental levy.

Both were rejected by voters last week.

Now the district is facing at least an $8 million budget shortfall.

Their options include furloughed days, outright job cuts or salary cuts ahead of teacher negotiations that are set to start next week.

The conversation turned emotional at times.

"I'll tell ya, I hate the thought of going into teacher negotiations and saying, 'Sorry that two years in a row that we expect you to keep working as hard as you have been, and you're not going to see another dime.'" Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme said.

In the end, board members approved motions to rerun the bonds in may with amended language.