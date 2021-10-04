D251 backpack ban modified

Education

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Now students at Jefferson School District 251 in Rigby will be going to class under new safety guidelines.

In an email to parents, Rigby Middle School Principal Richard Howard says students can now use clear backpacks to transport school supplies to and from school.

But they are still banned from the halls and in the classrooms at the middle level.

At the high school, the clear backpacks can be used to carry supplies from class to class, And they say there is a reason for the difference from high school to middle on the rules.

“Students will have the option to bring a clear backpack to school," director of secondary education Sherry Simmons said. "At the middle level, we are asking student to keep that backpack in their locker and keep it there throughout the day and when they are ready to go at the end of the day they can go ahead and get their backpacks again . At the high school level, they are going to have clear backpacks as well. They don’t have as many lockers so they can transport their materials in their backpacks."

You might remember last week, when we reported on TikTok videos of students using sleds, laundry baskets and shopping carts to carry supplies.

That video hit one million views.

Simmons says she hopes that those crazy ways to carry school supplies will now be a thing of the past.