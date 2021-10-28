TCSD #1 serves school meals at no charge to all children

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, Teton County School District has been serving meals at no charge to children 18 and under.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program to provide meals to children in the community free of charge through June 30, 2022.

The waivers support access to nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.

Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first served basis at each school during their pre-set breakfast and lunch schedules.