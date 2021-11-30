Ybarra visits Highland High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra made a stop at Highland High School in Pocatello Tuesday afternoon.

Ybarra took a tour of the school.

She sat in on civic classes and gave students stress balls after coming back to the classroom from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The visit was a part of her plan to see what idaho high schools are teaching in their classrooms statewide.

"I had a great opportunity to meet with a member of my student advisory council and also popping into some government classes around the state," she said. "I heard parents loud and clear. They're concerned about topics like critical race theory, and I just wanted to see what's being taught in the classes around our state. And today I got to see the Constitution being taught to our students here at Highland High School."