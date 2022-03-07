Idaho lawmakers aim to replace education content standards

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has overwhelmingly approved two pieces of legislation as part of a process to replace the education content standards for the state's 310,000 K-12 students.

The House on Monday voted 67-3 for a bill to replace the Idaho Content Standards for English language, arts, mathematics and science.

The House also approved 60-8 a resolution to discard the current standards.

Republican Rep. Lance Clow is chairman of the House Education Committee.

He says he's pleased the bill sailed through the House, and the new content standards could be implemented later this year if the rest of the plan falls into place.

The legislation now goes to the Senate.