Rigby FFA excels at National FFA Convention

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Rigby FFA members joined nearly 70,000 other participants at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN in October.

The chapter was recognized for achievements in the National Chapter Awards program; Farm Business Management, Meats Evaluation, and Horse Judging career development events; National FFA Proficiency Awards program, and ten members earned the American FFA Degree.

The National Chapter Award Program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. Rigby FFA improved chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities which emphasized growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Rigby FFA received a gold rating by the Idaho FFA association and earned National FFA 3-star rating, which is accomplished by about 2% of FFA chapters in the nation. Jordyn Gebarowski, chapter president, and Ember Mendoza, past chapter president, accepted the recognition.

Morgan “Charlie” Edwards was selected as the national finalist and ranked 2nd in the Beef Production entrepreneurship proficiency award area through an application and interview process. Edwards was recognized for skills developed through operating his beef cattle operation. He is the son of Anthony and Andrea Edwards of Rigby and is a 2022 graduate of Rigby High School.

Levi Smuin was selected as the national runner up in the Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance proficiency award program. Smuin earned this recognition through the skill he gained by working at Rounds Farms in the farm shop. Smuin is the son of Katie and Troy Sorenson of Rigby and is a 2022 graduate of Rigby High School.

National Gold, 7th in the nation was the Farm and Agribusiness Management Career Development team. This event tested the ability of students to apply economic principles and concepts in analyzing farm and ranch business management decisions. Participants responded to questions concerning farm business management as well as a problem-solving analysis. Team members who received a national gold award are Hailey Albertson, Jada Thurber, Colby Barry, and Tobee Holman earned a silver ranking. The team was sponsored by Northwest Farm Credit Services, Bayer, John Deere and NAU Country Insurance sponsors the event.

National Gold, 11th in the Nation was the Meats Evaluation career development event team. Participants delve into the science of meat. During this team event, students evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade; identify various meat cuts and place carcasses; and identify wholesale and/or retail cuts. Team members who received a national gold ranking are Brianna Bohney and Hallee Miller, and Lucy Barney and Jade Rhodes received a silver ranking. The team was sponsored by McCain Foods. The event was sponsored by Cargill, Country Meats, and Hormel Foods.

The Horse Judging career development event team earned National Silver recognition. Students solve problems related to everything from the nutrition and reproduction of horses to the tack/equipment and feed used to care for horses. Participants evaluate and place horses based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance, and defend their decisions through oral reasons in front of a panel of judges. All team members received National Silver rankings. Team member are Rainey Bell, Hailey Wilson, Pryce Romriell, and Sydney Holloway. The team was sponsored by the Tractor Supply Company.

The American FFA Degree was presented to ten Rigby FFA members. The American FFA Degree is awarded at the National FFA Convention & Expo each year to less than one percent of FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience, outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA experience.

Recipients were: Lindzy Christensen, Tanner Doman, Isaac Hanson, Porter Hanson, Brigham Nelson, Tad Nelson, McKay Olaveson, Brayden Thomas, Madison Weiers and Benjamin Wells.