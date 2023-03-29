WDE seeks public input on proposed 2023 math and science standards

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Education is collecting public input on the 2023 Wyoming Math and Science Standards at the request of the State Board of Education (SBE).

The collected input will be shared with the SBE.

The SBE, along with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, resolved to reduce the standards load and enact an audit of the Math and Science Standards first. Input was also collected from school districts, and a Curriculum Directors’ Advisory Committee reviewed the work of the audit committee and the input from districts to make a final recommendation to the SBE. The SBE passed a motion to collect public and educator input on the proposed 2023 Wyoming Math and Science Standards at its meeting on February 24, 2023.

Provide written/verbal input through any of the following options: