U of I offers Idaho’s first robotics certificates with industrial focus

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s first industrial robotics certificates are now available through the University of Idaho College of Engineering. New certificates address skillsets needed to fill rising labor shortages in robotics manufacturing.

Undergraduate and graduate certificates are available starting Fall ’23 on all campuses statewide and online through the university’s Center for Intelligent Industrial Robotics, which integrates new robotics research and training labs across Idaho.

Students work directly with mobile and full-size robots used in a variety of applications — from industrial to therapeutic. The center will graduate seven certificate-holding students by the end of Fall ’23.

“Industrial robotics combines robotics coding and mechanics with artificial intelligence software,” said John Shovic, center director and research faculty at U of I Coeur d’Alene. “Students with certification in these areas are prepared to enter the automation engineering workforce of the 21st century, which requires a mix of hardware and software skills. This next generation of skilled professionals will strengthen our global industrial manufacturing capabilities within Idaho and beyond.”

By 2030, 2.1 million manufacturing positions are estimated to remain unfilled, according to the Manufacturing Institute. The global robotic manufacturing systems market will double by 2026, Business Wire projects. U of I’s certificate programs focus on skillsets needed to fill this gap.

The Undergraduate Robotics Systems Academic Certificate offers a unique advanced manufacturing and industrial focus, teaching students about artificial intelligence and the computer science elements of robotics along with traditional mechanical and electrical engineering aspects.

The Graduate Robotic Engineering Certificate highlights graduate-level artificial intelligence and computer science contributions to robotics.

To learn more about U of I’s Center for Intelligent Industrial Robotics and these certificate programs, visit, uidaho.edu/engr/programs/robotics.