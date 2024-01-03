Miss America teaches local girls about Nuclear Engineering

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Miss America is in Idaho Falls teaching young women about STEM and the field of Nuclear Engineering.

Local sixth graders came to the Idaho National Laboratory Meeting Center to hear from Grace Stanke, who is crowned as Miss America 2023.

Stanke currently studies Nuclear Engineering at the University of Wisconsin and has a passion for the field.

She's here with hopes to inspire these girls to tackle the rather difficult field and push their limits beyond the typical occupations and degrees.

"It's okay to find a different route for finding your happiness, finding your passion, finding your care for the world, and your way to make the world a better place," Stanke said. "In the nuclear industry, we don't need just engineers, we don't need just physicists, we don't just need scientists. We need communicators and politicians. We need marketing professionals. We need artists to help portray this awesome, incredible science to people just like you."

The sixth graders, all young women, got to experiment with hands on simulations used in nuclear science, ask questions to a panel of scientists and, of course, personally interact with Miss America.