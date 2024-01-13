CEI enrollment jumps 14.4% for Spring 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) reports a 14.4% increase in credit student enrollment for the 2024 spring semester following the first week of classes.

The enrollment for the spring semester will continue to rise as regional Early College high school students enroll over the coming weeks.

At a time when many educational institutions nationwide are facing challenges with decreasing enrollment numbers, CEI stands out as a model for growth. Since its transition to a community college in 2017, CEI has consistently expanded its student body each academic year. CEI has witnessed an impressive 244% increase in its total credit student headcount, surging from 1,008 credit students in 2017 to an impressive 3,468 credit students for fiscal year 2023.

“I am thrilled by the remarkable growth CEI has undergone since becoming a community college in 2017. We take pride in our commitment to open enrollment, affordability, and the delivery of exceptional skills-based training," CEI President Rick Aman said.

Moving forward, CEI anticipates continued enrollment expansion with the implementation of the Idaho LAUNCH program beginning fall 2024. Idaho LAUNCH is a grant initiative that affords 2024 graduating seniors in Idaho the unique opportunity to receive 80% coverage of tuition and fees at eligible institutions, up to a maximum amount of $8,000.