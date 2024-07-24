Bingham County issues burn ban

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Bingham County Fire officials and Bingham County Commissioners have issued a burn ban for the county beginning Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Bingham Commissioner's released the burn ban statement on Facebook.

It says people can still use BBQ grills and have small backyard cooking fires in firepits. Firepits can be measured as 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height.

The requirements for the cooking fire are:

A minimum of 20 feet of green grass or bare earthen material around the pit.

An improved pit liner such as metal fire ring or bricks to hold the fire.

A shovel.

Running water to extinguish the flames.

Someone monitors the fire until completely extinguished.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

They said no burn permits will be issued until further notice.