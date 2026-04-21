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Fire Watch

Southeast Idaho fire crews prep for dry, potentially busy wildfire season

Courtesy Photo
Travis Crystal
Courtesy Photo
By
Updated
today at 5:09 PM
Published 4:47 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Fire officials say the upcoming wildfire season in Idaho is shaping up to be a busy one, driven by an extremely dry winter and changing weather patterns.

The abnormal conditions are already raising concerns across Southeast Idaho, and wildfire season hasn't even reached its peak yet. Earlier this month, crews battled the Snake Fire, which burned nearly 100 acres along the Snake River in Madison County and Jefferson County.

Last week, the Idaho Department of Water Resources declared a drought emergency for all 44 counties in Idaho due to a record-low snowpack, elevating concern among local fire officials. Thomas Pence, Natural Resource Specialist for USDA, says preparation is already underway for a dangerous fire season.

"This year, we are prepared using a critical fire schedule to increase our firefighter fitness and prepare our trucks and be ready in case a wildfire does start locally," Pence said.

Pence emphasizes that prevention plays a major role in reducing wildfire risk.

"Most wildfires are started by people. The best thing you can do is make sure that any campfires you have are put out [and] they're cold to the touch and wet, your chains are not dragging or anything," Pence said.

For more information on how to prevent wildfires, click HERE.

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