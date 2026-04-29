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Gov. Little to declare May as Wildfire Awareness Month 

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today at 4:01 PM
Published 10:23 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Governor Brad Little is set to officially declare May as Wildfire Awareness Month this Friday, calling on Idahoans to begin preparing now before the fire season. This is especially important for Southeast Idahoans as this year's season could be especially intense due to above-average temperatures, strong winds, and a lack of snowpack, factors that can quickly dry out vegetation and fuel fast-moving fires.

Corey Child, fire chief of the Madison County Fire Department and President of the Eastern Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, is urging residents to follow the “Ready, Set, Go” wildfire preparedness program, especially since the Snake River fire prompted evacuations.

"Study up on it and be at the ready for evacuation of all hazards. One of the hazards that's most threatening to us on a yearly basis is wild land fire. And perhaps ready, set, go is most often used, with wildland fire," Child said.

The program outlines three critical steps:

  • Ready: Have a plan in place and be prepared for possible evacuation.
  • Set: Pack your vehicle with essential items ahead of time.
  • Go: Leave immediately when evacuation orders are given.

For more information on the 'Ready, Set, Go!' program, click HERE.

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