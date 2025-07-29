Wildfire burning on Phillips Bench near Teton Pass

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire on Phillips Bench near the Teton Pass.

Bridger-Teton National Forest estimated the fire to be half an acre on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Teton Interagency Fire said Bridger-Teton North Zone fire staff, Teton County, and Caribou-Targhee Helitack crews have responded. Crews are engaged and starting to cut line. Approximately 35 total firefighters are currently on scene. Other resources are also being ordered.

They ask people to avoid the Phillips Bench trail area on Tuesday to allow crews quick access to the fire.

Flames could be seen from the Phillips Fire near the Teton Pass on July 29, 2025. Courtesty: Bridger-Teton National Forest

They said smoke may be visible, there is no need to report it.