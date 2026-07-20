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Fire Watch

Evacuation orders remain in place for Ohio fire near Hailey

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New
today at 10:45 AM
Published 10:55 AM

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI)—Evacuation orders remain in place for homes near the Ohio Fire burning northeast of Hailey.

Fire managers report the fire has burned an estimated 2,000 acres with only 10% containment. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said based on current conditions and fire danger assessment, all evacuation orders and statuses will remain in place for Monday.

Evacuation Areas

The evacuation area includes the Heather-Ohio-Valley zone and the Indian Creek Zone. Check here for current evacuation map.

The Heather-Ohio-Valley zone includes the Ohio Gulch neighborhood, the dump, and Wynn's Compost, the Heatherlands, and the Valley Club.

The Indian Creek Zone includes all homes in the Indian Creek subdivision and the Indian Creek drainage area.

Homes in the Hiwatha Zone and East Fork-Triumph Zone are in the set status, meaning residents should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Life Church, 931 N. River St. in Hailey, for those who need assistance.

The fire started Saturday afternoon. Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

Fire crews made steady progress on Sunday with securing fire lines, and extinguishing hot spots. Aircraft also helped support firefighters on the round by dropping fire retardant and water.

Fire managers say you may see more smoke during the late afternoon as temperatures climb. Officials also remind people to stay out of the fire area and to keep their drones grounded.

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Curtis Jackson

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