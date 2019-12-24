Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 3:13 pm
Published 3:25 pm

New officers join Idaho Falls Police

IFPD OFFICERS SWORN
IFPD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Four new officers officially joined the Idaho Falls Police Department December 19.

Mayor Rebecca Casper swore in Officers Elias Cerdas, Eli Kistemann, Chris Talbot, and Lane Yardley.

The officers will now spend seeral weeks training with senior Field Training Officers before attending the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy (POST).

POST training will require about 3 months of full time, intensive training. They will then move from probationary officer status to become full-fledged Idaho Falls Police Officers.

News Team

