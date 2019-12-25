Boy Scout with special needs helps others with special needs in Ghana

Idaho Falls

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For Branson, living with special needs isn’t the main quality his loved ones use to describe him.

"Service has been his life. He loves to give he loves to do things for others," Brandson's mother, Julie Huges said.

With the help of his family, Branson is helping others with special needs by collecting wheelchairs, walkers and crutches that will get sent to an organization called ‘Ghana Make a Difference’.

Based on their website the organization, 'shelters kids who were rescued from forced labor trafficking, abandonment, or who have special needs until they’re able to return them to their biological family or a new family.'

With the recommendation from his speech pathologist, Branson found a project that would bring him joy, and help accomplish his goal of getting his Eagle Scout.

“It makes me feel good,” Brandson said.

It’s an organization that has touched not only Branson but his whole family including his mother.

“I was able to watch a video of him picking up this girl and placing her in a wheelchair, so she could get around she wouldn't have to be stuck in this mixing bowl on the dirt anymore,” Julie said.

Branson's younger sister Tarissa is impacted daily by her brother's love for service, “I think it's really amazing cuz like I mean been helping people and like all these different countries. I think that's pretty crazy,” Tarissa said.

“To do something to help others with special needs is always really powerful," Julie said.

Whether he’s shoveling neighbors sidewalks, collecting helpful tools for the handicapped, Branson will continue to find ways to serve.

“I feel happy,” Brandson said.

If you have a wheelchair, walker, or crutches that you would like to donate you can call Julie Hughes at 208-757-2854 and she will pick it up.