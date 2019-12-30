Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
Unattended lit candle sends camper up in smokes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A maintenance crew member working on Gladstone Street in Idaho Falls saw smoke spewing from the windows of a trailer home. 

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the call.

The fire was contained moments after firefighters arrived at 10:19 A.M Monday morning.

No one was inside at the time, the fire department is working on locating the owner.

The fire department says a lit candle left unattended fell onto the bed and started the fire. 

The fire caused interior damage to the camper.

No other structures surrounding the trailer were threatened.

The Fire Department is reminding the community to never leave your home with a candle left unattended. 

Ariel Schroeder

Ariel is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

