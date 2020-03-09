Idaho Falls plans water line repair

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - People who live or work in the 1200 block of West Broadway can expect some inconvenience, but no loss of water service, Tuesday as Idaho Falls crews replace a leaking water line.

The area is just east of the Interstate 15 interchange near KJ's Super Store. The work will begin at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Both east and west-bound traffic will be educed to a single lane through the construction zone. Motorists can expect delays. The city expects the construction work to be completed before the evening commute.

If there are any water service interruptions, impacted businesses will be notified ahead of time.