Bonneville County issues a Disaster Declaration

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Board of Commissioners issued a Disaster Declaration for Bonneville County Friday morning.

The disaster declaration is a tool in responding to COVID-19. It will help Bonneville County and other political subdivisions’ officials access additional resources from the State and Federal levels to help prevent the spread and impact that COVID-19 may have on our community.

Bonneville County says they’re equipped to take the necessary steps to protect the residents of Bonneville County, and that issuing a disaster declaration doesn’t mean otherwise.

Temporary adjustments may be made to county services during this time, but Bonneville County Law Enforcement, Fire Protection, and Emergency Medical Services will continue to respond to emergencies in a timely manner. Adjustments made to other services will be to maintain safety for both employees and county residents.

The disaster declaration will span the next 30 days. Afterward the county will reevaluate the state of the county regarding the impacts of COVID-19.