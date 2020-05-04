Bridge repairs on the I-15 Broadway overpass begin Monday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Work is expected to begin Monday on the Broadway overpass (exit 188) on Interstate 15, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

ITD will be doing concrete patch work on the bridge deck along with sealing and other repairs under the bridge.

"This work is being done to repair the existing conditions of the bridge," ITD Project Manager Derek Noyes said. "ITD will continue to rehabilitate and preserve the concrete on the bridge deck to extend the lifespan of the bridge."

While work takes place on the bridge, expect intermittent lane reductions on I-15 along with temporary lane reductions on Broadway St.

There will also be sidewalk closures.

Construction is expected to completed by the end of June.