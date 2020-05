Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A portion of North Freeman Avenue will be closed between Cleveland Street and Garfield Street beginning Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Local contractor Petra, Inc. will close the road for work related to an underground water line.

There will be detour signs and traffic measures in place.

The roadway is scheduled to be reopened by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.